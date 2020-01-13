Study: Tennessee is 2020’s 6th worst state to retire in

News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WalletHub released its report on the best states to retire in 2020.

They compared the 50 states across three key dimensions:

  • 1) Affordability
  • 2) Quality of Life
  • 3) Health Care

They used dimensions using 47 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement.

WalletHub officials then calculated each state’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order their sample.

Retiring in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 42nd – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
  • 28th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
  • 41st – Property-Crime Rate
  • 43rd – Life Expectancy
  • 43rd – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
Full study here

