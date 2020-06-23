Live Now
Study shows men who like cats are less likely to get a date

(CNN) — According to a new study, men who like cats are less likely to get a date.

Scientists at Colorodo State University showed more than 700 photos of two guys. One was by himself and the other was with a cat companion.

Their luck got noticeably worse when women saw them cuddling a cat. It’s not a huge drop, only about 5%. But why such fuss over felines?

The researchers say it probably has to do with some long-held cultural stereotypes about cat owners versus dog owners, with ‘cat men’ described as less masculine, neurotic, agreeable, and less dateable.

