Study says alcohol-related deaths have doubled in U.S.

(CNN) — The number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. Over the course of 18 years, researchers studied one million alcohol-related deaths.

The research is based on a review of annual death certificates.

Causes of death include liver disease, overdose from alcohol or alcohol mixed with drugs.

Men died at a higher rate than women.

Non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska natives are also among the groups with higher risks of alcohol-related deaths.

But researchers believe the actual number of deaths is an undercount.

That’s because death certificates often fail to capture the role alcohol plays.

For example, only about one in six drunk driving deaths is actually reported as being alcohol-related.