Study: Lose fat in tongue to improve sleep apnea

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – If you are one of 30-million Americans who snore, choke, gasp or stop breathing during the night– your tongue could be a key reason.

A new study published Friday found a connection between having a fat tongue — and sleep apnea.

Researchers studied 67 obese patients with obstructive sleep apnea … and measured how a 10 percent weight loss would affect their upper airways.

They found that patients who reduced their tongue size by losing overall body fat improved sleep apnea scores by more than 30-percent.

You can read more about the study by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar