Study: La Vergne named ‘hardest working city’ in Tennessee

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of La Vergne was named the hardest working city in Tennessee, according to a new study released from Zippia.

The study ranked a little less than 4,000 cities. The average was calculated based on:

Average hours worked

Average commute time

Workers per household

Labor force participation rate

In a release to the media, the study states that using the average of hours worked and commuted gave a better picture of how much time was spent ‘making a living’.

All of the date was collected as part of the most recent ACS Census survey.

La Vergne residents reported an average of 42 hours worked every week, and an average commute of about 16 minutes.

Sudley, Virginia was the hardest working city in the United States followed by Forney, Texas and College Park, Maryland.