Students return to class in Nashville with mask mandate in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marks the first day of the academic school year for students in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Students in first through 12th grades will attend class for a full day, while it will be a half day for children in Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten.

The Metro Nashville Police Department issued a reminder to drivers on social media and said, “Please be mindful of the 15 mph school zone speed limit and the presence of school crossing guards.”

“Officers will be keeping an eye out for speeders,” the department added.

The district has adopted a universal mask policy for the new school year, stating that all persons indoors and on MNPS buses are required to wear a cloth face covering or mask, as of last Friday, Aug. 6.

Tennessee’s House Speaker Cameron Sexton has threatened school districts with potential legislative force if they choose to issue a mask mandate or close schools due to the pandemic.