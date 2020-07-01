Students inspire bus driver to earn degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — A Tennessee native is now a college graduate thanks to some inspiration from an unusual place.

For the last seven years, Clayton Ward has worked as a bus driver in Massachusetts.

The self described “burn-out” said going to college and working was too overwhelming.

Ward never thought about re-enrolling until he talked with some of his students who gave him the push he needed.

“‘You should be a teacher.’ And so that like kind of hit home for me and then finally, I was like ‘you know what, I want to go back to school.'”

Not only did Ward go back to school, he excelled, graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“We all come from different walks of life. One may dress different, one may act differently but we’re all the same,” said Ward.

Ward’s virtual graduation ceremony will be held Wednesday.