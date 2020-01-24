Student involved in fight with adults at East H.S. speaks out, mother requests increased safety

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student involved in a fight at East Nashville Magnet High School is speaking out about what happened and his mom is asking for answers.

This week Metro police arrested and charged three adult men that were involved in a confrontation with the student. Due to safety concerns, the student asked News 2 not to share his identity.

According to arrest warrants, the men tried to “go after” after the student after he got into a fight with their female family member.

The student said, “Trying to defend myself against three grown dudes is something I wouldn’t even dream of thinking about having to happen. That’s not something I would honestly wish on anybody else.”

He said the three men hit and punched him.

“I got put in a chokehold, I got bruises all on my neck, I got a knot on the back of my head”

He added, “Nobody should be able to come into a school that easily.”

He also believes things could’ve been much worse,

“They could’ve had anything: knives, guns.”

The student’s mom now has questions for Metro Public Schools,

“My biggest concern is how this could happen, and what they’re going to do to not only protect my child, but other children.”

The mother says her son received a two-day suspension for the initial fight, that started over a seat at lunch,

“They’re holding him accountable for a disruption, now I’m going to hold them accountable for not keeping him safe. He could’ve been shot, stabbed, I mean anything”

The mother says she has no plans to send her son back to East Nashville Magnet High School.

News 2 reached out to Metro Public Schools for information on how the men were able to enter the building. A spokesperson sent us this statement.