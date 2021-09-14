Student cut with knife during fight at Rocky Fork Middle School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rocky Fork Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student was injured with a knife during an “altercation.

Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans reported the fight was between two eighth-grade students, one of whom was cut with a kitchen knife.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown while the situation was resolved. Evans said the situation only involved two students and all others are safe and have been moved to their homerooms.

Evans added additional officers are at the school investigating the situation. Additional school counselors are headed to the school to assist with any students who need to talk about what they saw.

No additional information was immediately released.