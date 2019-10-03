Student arrested for text threat at Nashville School of the Arts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student was arrested for the text threat that had parents and students alarmed at Nashville School of the Arts Wednesday.

Metro police said a 16-year-old sophomore at the school was arrested for sending the text.

According to a release, the text message warned students they had 20 minutes to leave the property or the school would be shot up.

Police said despite the female student’s attempts to mask the source of the threat, detectives used cyber investigative techniques that led to her cell phone being identified as the source of the threat.

The 16-year-old student was charged with making a false report of an emergency, a felony. This is the second arrest this week regarding school threats.

A 13-year-old male student at Bellevue Middle Schoool was charged with making a false report of an emergency after he allegedly made verbal threats at other students concerning a shooting.

Metro police said they take threats directed at schools very seriously.