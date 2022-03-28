NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old Hunters Lane High School student has been arrested for assaulting a school resource officer during a fight on Monday morning.

School Resource Officer SRO Byron Boelter was assisting school staff with breaking up a fight when the 15-year-old student began wrestling with him.

The student reportedly put Officer Boelter in a headlock. Officer Boelter used pepper spray and managed to free himself.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The 15-year-old has been charged with assault of an officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.