Structure fire at Red Roof Mall ‘contained at this time’ according to Pigeon Forge Police Chief

by: Caleb Wethington

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett reported Monday afternoon the department is assisting the fire department with a structure fire at the Red Roof Mall; saying that at this time it appears to be contained.

WATE does have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.

