Structure fire at Red Roof Mall ‘contained at this time’ according to Pigeon Forge Police Chief

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett reported Monday afternoon the department is assisting the fire department with a structure fire at the Red Roof Mall; saying that at this time it appears to be contained.
WATE does have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story.
