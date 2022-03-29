NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Severe weather is setting up across the South once again this week. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening through early Thursday. An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) is in place for areas along I-24 pointing west. The eastern half of the state is under a slight risk (level 2/5).





A Wind Advisory will go into effect Wednesday morning through just after midnight Thursday. Winds will be sustained between 20-30mph with wind gusts nearing 50 mph.

The intensity of the storms will be conditional depending on the strength of the storms to our south. Nonetheless, heavy rain and gusty winds will be our primary threat, BUT a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out with a lot of strong shear in the atmosphere. If the warmer air aloft can break, then we could see a few cells out ahead of the main line that could spin, as well.













Line of potential storms will develop around 4pm in our western communities crossing the I-65 corridor between 7 and 9pm. By midnight, the line of storms moves through The Plateau. All is said and done by 2am. We turn cooler Thursday afternoon into the 60s.