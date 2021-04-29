Strong to severe storms possible across Middle Tennessee Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The SPC has issued a Marginal Risk (1/5) Thursday due to the potential for strong to severe storms across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The good news is, that risk has been downgraded from a Slight Risk (2/5), due to the fact rain has become more widespread and is helping to keep the air cooler and more stable.

That said, storms are still in the mix, especially as into the afternoon and early evening. The greatest risk for strong storms looks to be between noon and 7 p.m.

The main threats for any of Thursday’s storms are heavy rain and gusty winds. Small hail is not entirely out of the question and while the tornado threat is not zero, it is relatively low.

Make sure you’re staying weather aware today, and have multiple ways to get Watches and Warnings!