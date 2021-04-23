Strong to severe storms possible across Middle Tennessee Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A low pressure system moves into Middle Tennessee late Friday night that could pack a bit of a punch.

Right around midnight, showers begin and rain will move in from west to east. You might hear a rumble of thunder with this first round of rain.

The second round will come with a cold front and could bring a few strong storms to the counties south of Interstate 40. For that reason, Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for counties south of I-40 with the main threats being wind and hail.

There will be heavy rain with some cells, but not to the point that flooding becomes an issue. The threat of tornadoes is expected to stay to the south.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss