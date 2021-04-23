Strong to severe storms possible across Middle Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A low pressure system moves into Middle Tennessee late Friday night that could pack a bit of a punch.

Right around midnight, showers begin and rain will move in from west to east. You might hear a rumble of thunder with this first round of rain.

The second round will come with a cold front and could bring a few strong storms to the counties south of Interstate 40. For that reason, Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for counties south of I-40 with the main threats being wind and hail.

There will be heavy rain with some cells, but not to the point that flooding becomes an issue. The threat of tornadoes is expected to stay to the south.