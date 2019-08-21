Strong storms possible Wednesday evening in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a system tracks into Middle Tennessee from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has put a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) in place for Southern Kentucky.

Storms will move into Southern Kentucky starting late this afternoon and will continue to push south to I-40 during the evening hours.

The storms will push south of I-40 late tonight and start to weaken. If you are along or north of I-40, stay weather aware!

The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain and lightning in addition to damaging wind. Small hail is also a possibility.

