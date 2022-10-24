NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The next cold front swoops in Tuesday afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms to Middle Tennessee. A few strong storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a marginal risk (1/5). A slight risk (level 2/5) includes southern Decatur, Wayne and Lawrence County.

A line of storms approaches the Tennessee River around lunch and will gradually move east. By the time school begins to wrap up, the line of heavy rain and gusty winds will approach Interstate 65. By 6 p.m., rain and storms move east of I-65 and become widespread. Weather calms down by Tuesday night.

Main concerns will come from strong gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. Tornado threat is low, but not zero.