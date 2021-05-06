Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first half of Thursday is expected to be beautiful across Middle Tennessee, but after noon, clouds increase and storms will be dropping in from the northwest. A marginal risk (level 1/5) is in place for everyone along and west of Interstate 65.

Storms begin to fire up around 4 p.m .and will move south and east through 10 p.m.

The commute home from work is expected to be wet and windy.

Main threats include heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail.

The storms are expected to be over by 10 p.m. and Friday will be dry.