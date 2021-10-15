Strong storms possible this evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Please stay weather alert this evening as strong storms are anticipated to move in from the west ahead of our big weekend cool-down.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) over much of Middle TN and South KY, and a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) elsewhere.

The biggest risk is for damaging winds, BUT a few tornadoes are possible, as well. There is a low-end hail threat, and heavy downpours will accompany some of the storms.

As of 4 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for West Tennessee, including our counties along the Tennessee River until 8pm. More watches are anticipated later this evening.

The timing shows a few isolated storms out ahead of a line of storms that moves from west to east during the evening/overnight hours. The storms should move east of the News 2 Viewing area after midnight.

