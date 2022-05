(WKRN) – Two rounds of storms are anticipated for Saturday night into Sunday morning. The first is during the early evening hours, followed by a second late tonight between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Northwest and West Middle TN and much of South KY.

Damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and heavy downpours are the biggest threats.