Strong storms possible Monday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The threat for severe weather is growing late Monday into early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2/5) in effect for much of Middle Tennessee.

While a couple of strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening in our southwest communities, a stronger round of storms is expected Monday.

A few storms are expected Monday morning, then there will be a break in the action allowing for instability to grow. More storms are anticipated Monday evening into the overnight hours.

Heavy downpours could lead to flooding. Large hail and damaging winds look to be the main threats at this time.

This is still days out, so you have time to prepare. Keep it here for the latest updates to the forecast.