Strong storms possible late Sunday into Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A powerful cold front will send a line of strong storms through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in effect west of I-65 for this time period. As the cold front moves through a line of storms develops and moves west to east late Sunday into Monday morning.







While the overall threat is low, areas west of I-65 should be alert for damaging winds and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out since there will be wind shear and some instability.

Since a lot of this is happening while you may be asleep, make sure you have weather alerts turned on that are loud enough to wake you up!