Strong storms possible in Southern Kentucky Thursday afternoon, evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is the potential for one or two storms in Southern Kentucky to become strong, or even severe late Thursday and tomorrow morning as a cold front approaches the region. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed some of our Southern Kentucky Counties in a Marginal Risk (1/5).

The first round of storms will happen in the late afternoon and evening, mainly between about 7 p.m. and midnight. The main threat is wind gusting upward of 58 mph.

The second round of storms will be early tomorrow morning between roughly 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., bringing the same threat of gusty winds.

Stay weather aware, and make sure you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings!

