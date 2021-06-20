Strong storms possible in Middle Tennessee Monday afternoon and evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cold front is expected to push into the mid-state Monday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in place for Monday.

Scattered storms develop early in the afternoon Monday and will continue to move northwest to southeast into the evening hours.

These storms may linger into late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Damaging winds will be the main threat from these storms. Some areas may also see hail with some of the stronger storms that develop.

Localized flooding is also possible with Monday’s front leading to 1-2 inches of rani across the area.

While strong storms are possible, the silver lining is the drop in humidity that happens after the front moves through. Cooler and drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday!