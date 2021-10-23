Strong storms possible after midnight Sunday night through Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a windy and warm Sunday with temperatures pushing into the low 80s in many areas, we are expecting some storms to move in from the northwest well after midnight into the early morning hours of Monday. Those storms will continue east of I-65 through the mid to late morning hours, and move out after lunchtime.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west and northwest of Nashville in a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for the wee hours of Monday morning up until 7am.

After 7am the Marginal Risk is for our far eastern counties, particularly the Cumberland Plateau.

The timing shows the storms entering our far northwest counties in roughly the 3 a.m. time period (give or take an hour, or so), and progressing east and southeast across the morning.

The threats are for possible gusty, damaging winds and hail with a few of the storms, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Brief heavy downpours will accompany the stronger storms, as well.

Although the threats are in the low range, they are not zero, and you need to stay Weather Alert!