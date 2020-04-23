Strong storms possible across Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 will be monitoring the weather in Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon through sunset for the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center pushed their Slight and Marginal Risks farther north and west than was depicted Wednesday.

Much will depend on how much “de-stabilization” of the atmosphere can occur today, meaning temperatures warming into 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

If this occurs, damaging winds, hail, and possibly a few tornadoes are likely with a few of the storms.

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 4 PM

In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for non-thunderstorms wind gusts to 40 mph flowing into a vigorous low pressure center passing just to our north.

Wind Advisory Until 3 PM Today

Please remain weather alert this afternoon.

