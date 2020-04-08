Live Now
Strong storms late this afternoon and tonight

Tornado Watch until midnight

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of a line of strong storms expected later tonight, scattered storms are breaking out during the late afternoon and early evening that could produce hail and gusty winds. There have been a few reports of hail in Middle TN this afternoon from these storms.

There is a Tornado Watch in effect for western Kentucky until midnight tonight.

NOTE: Additional watches are likely to be issued this evening.

These storms are could produce damaging winds, hail, and possibly a few tornadoes.

Below is the HRRR Model’s timing of the line of storms late tonight. NOTE: These times may vary by an hour or so.

