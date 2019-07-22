Strong storms bring flooding threat to parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong thunderstorms are pushing through the News 2 viewing area Monday afternoon, prompting Flash Flood Warnings, watches and advisories.

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for Nashville and surrounding counties. There is also a flash flood warning in Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky.

