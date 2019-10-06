Strong storms are possible Sunday!

Strong storms are possible for your Sunday. The best bet for the stronger storms will be along I-65 and areas west. The main threats with any storm will be gusty winds and heavy rain.

Storms will break out after lunchtime and continue right into the evening. Then, more rounds of heavy rain are possible overnight into your Monday morning commute. It is all because of a cold front so temps will also drop into the 50s Monday morning.

In the end we could pick up 1-3 inches of rain. Many of our areas are now under a severe or moderate drought so we could use the rain.