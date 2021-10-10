Strong storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening

High pressure will keep Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky quiet to close out the weekend. High temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-80s and Nashville may get close to the record high of 90° which was set in 1980. More active weather moves in Monday afternoon and evening, and there may be a few strong storms.

A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in play Monday afternoon and evening, meaning that a couple of storms may reach severe limits. All types of severe weather are possible, but the overall threat level is low. However, you should be alert, especially if you live west of I-65.







A line of storms will move into our western counties Monday afternoon and continue east into the evening and overnight hours. There may be a few lingering showers on the Cumberland Plateau Tuesday morning. These storms will lose strength overnight.

Mid-week things look quiet with highs in the mid-80s. A strong cold front is expected to bring showers and storms Friday with seasonable fall temperatures next weekend!