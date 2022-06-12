NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dangerous heat is on the way and temperatures and humidity levels start trending upward Sunday. There is also a threat for a strong storm Sunday. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee, while a slight risk (2/5) is in effect in northwest Southern Kentucky.

Rain and storm chances are hovering around 10-20 percent, but if any storms do develop they could bring damaging winds and hail.





As we head into the work week, dangerous heat and humidity will build in as high pressure takes hold.

High temperatures reach the upper 90 with dew points in the 70s starting Monday. This is a dangerous combination, especially for children and the elderly. Take lots of breaks and stay hydrated in the next few days.





A Heat Advisory is already in effect for Monday starting at 11 am and continuing through 7 pm.

More Heat Advisories are anticipated through the remainder of the week.