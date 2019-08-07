String of smash and grab break-ins in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — James Barnes was heading to work early Monday morning when he realized his car had been broken into.

The driver side window had been smashed in.

“Every compartment was just flipped open,” Barnes said. “Everywhere, the seat was full of glass.”

He lives at Marina Manor East Apartments in East Nashville.

His car was one of four vehicles broken into that morning, according to police.

Each one had windows busted out.

“People are just walking through and helping themselves to people’s cars,” Barnes said.

He added that his doors were locked, and the only thing inside was loose change.

“Literally, there was baggie that had 100 pennies in it,” Barnes said. “And, that baggie is gone.”

The break-ins come one day after another string of break-ins at Allegro apartments in Antioch.

Thieves smashed the windows of about six cars early Sunday morning.

Metro police are investigating but don’t know if the break-ins are connected.

Barnes says he’s frustrated because he did everything right by locking his doors and taking his valuables out.

“They’re gonna get in it, either way,” he said.

He said he plans to move as soon as his lease is up.

“It makes you very uncomfortable to sleep at night knowing that people are out here prowling around,” Barnes said.