String of fires in Midtown leads to arson arrest, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a man Tuesday after a string of fires they said were intentionally started.

According to an arrest warrant, authorities were called to a Shell gas station located on West End Avenue. Two trash bins were on fire but eventually extinguished. A Shell employee saw a person nearby and then reportedly told police it was two kids who started the fires but ran away.

Shortly after, police were called back to the same gas station but found bushes and another trash bin on fire. Officials said the fire from the trash then spread to a deck on a building nearby. A witness then told police they saw David Nemecheck, 64, start the fire in the bushes by using a piece of paper and a lighter. When asked, Nemecheck told police two kids started the fire, and even gave authorities a lighter he said belonged to them.

Police said Nemecheck then refused to continue talking to them and was arrested for arson.