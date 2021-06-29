Stray bullet hits Madison woman’s home with family inside

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday afternoon a Madison woman was watching TV with her daughter inside her home when a bullet struck her kitchen window.

News 2 spoke with her about the terrifying moments when the gunshots rang out, but she asked to remain anonymous.

“Me and my daughter was just sitting in there and we just heard some gunshots. So we ducked and then came out to see later and found out there was a bullet through my kitchen window,” she said.

She said the shots came from the direction of North DuPont Avenue and hit the backside of her apartment. The impact of the bullet knocked several of her kitchen plants and ceramic bowls off her windowsill.

The woman estimates that she and her daughter were about 20 feet away in the other room when the bullet got lodged in the windowsill.

“People can’t just do this. Like there’s little kids, a lot of little kids, that play around over here. My concern was mostly because it was in broad daylight and the kids could’ve been outside,” she said.

Since no one was hurt, she called the Metro Police non-emergency number to file a report. As she was doing so, she reports hearing a second round of gunfire and found two shell casings behind her home.

Metro Police are investigating whether this was targeted or random gunfire in the area.

If you know anything about what happened, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.