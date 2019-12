NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Stratford High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to campus.

According to Metro Police, a tip from another student led to them looking for the 16-year-old student, who ran out of the back door of the school carrying a backpack. He was taken into custody near the school and the gun was found inside the backpack.

The student was booked into juvenile detention.