Stranger assaults teenager in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a suspect in the assault on a teenager.

They say it happened the day before Thanksgiving in the College Grove Area.

Williamson County officials released a TBI composite of the suspect Monday afternoon.

He is described as a white male in his 20’s.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and work boots at the time.

He was last seen running Northbound near Owen Hill Road where the assault happened.

The victim says she saw the suspect standing in the road and holding his leg.

She stopped her vehicle and asked if he needed help. He told her he was hurt and needed to go to a hospital. She offered to let him use her cell phone and he tried pulling her from the vehicle.

She was able to speed away safely.

If you have more information, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.