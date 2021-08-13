Storms with heavy downpours/flooding and gusty winds through rush hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Be careful driving during the rush hour commute as strong storms with heavy downpours have prompted flood advisories for several counties. For the latest see wkrn.com/weather/weather-alerts.

Some storms are also producing gusty damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather across much of the northern half of Middle TN, with a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for parts of KY.

Storms are likely to prevail through the early evening as they move slowly from west to east before decreasing in intensity after sunset.

