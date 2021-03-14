Storms tomorrow, watching chances for strong storms midweek

A few showers are showing up on radar this morning but mainly seeing cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 50s.

There will be a big difference from north to south today with high temperatures. Our southern counties will see 70s and even peeks of sun while our northern counties will see clouds and highs in the 50s. If you live along I-40, highs will reach the low and mid 60s.

A system will bring showers and storms late tonight through midday tomorrow. A couple of strong storms may be in the mix, but the overall severe weather threat looks low.

We are also tracking another system that will bring us storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. This one could possibly have a bigger chance for severe weather during that time period. This system will also bring cooler temperatures after it passes through.