A warmer Sunday is in the forecast with highs reaching the mid and upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be very mild in the 60s.

Showers and storms return Monday afternoon and evening. This pattern will continue through Wednesday. A few strong storms will be possible and there is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for strong storms Monday for our Northwest corner.

CMA Fest begins Thursday and an isolated shower or storm will be possible. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky. More storms are anticipated Saturday.