Storms in the mix on Sunday; a few with gusty winds; heavy downpours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shower and storm chances ramp up for Sunday as a frontal system approaches from the northwest.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle TN and South KY in a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for a few of the storms to have gusty damaging winds associated with them.

There also is the chance for some locally heavy downpours that could produce ponding of water on the roadways.

Even though we are classifying those threats to be in the low range, stay weather alert when storms push into your area on Sunday.

There will likely be several rounds of showers and storms during the day and extending into the evening in our eastern counties.

