NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thunderstorms rolled through middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky Thursday afternoon, prompting flood advisories in several counties.

Lightning strike captured on camera by viewers Danny & Victoria King

Two inches of rain fell in the Donelson area, resulting in flooding along Lebanon Road and the parking lots of several businesses.

A tree was down over Central Pike in Hermitage. Storms also knocked out power in the La Vergne area, leaving 1,300 customers without power.

Storms brought this tree down along Central Pike Thursday afternoon (photo: Lisa Bogle)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage on TV and at wkrn.com.