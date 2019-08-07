Storms, heavy lightning rake across area

Lightning crawls through the sky. Courtesy: Daniel McCullough/Ft Campbell Fire Station 2

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) WKRN – A line of severe thunderstorms pushed through the News 2 viewing area Tuesday evening, bringing wind gusts as high as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of residents.

As of 9:43 p.m., the Nashville Electric Service said it had more than 15,000 outages.

The line of storms moved in a southeasterly direction from the Paducah, Kentucky area and was in the heart of Nashville by 8:30 p.m., prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in several counties.

News 2 StormTracker chief meteorologist Danielle Breezy says 500 lightning strikes were recorded in the viewing area in just a half-hour time period.

The Wilson County said it was on the scene of a house fire on NW Clearview Drive in Mt. Juliet. A caller told responders that lightning struck the attic area.

