Storms gone, but widespread damage across Middle TN…More storms Monday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today’s storms caused widespread wind damage across Middle Tennessee as they raced across the mid-state from west to east. The Nashville Airport measured a 76 mph wind gust.

Lebanon, TN from Bob Durocher

Although the weather should be quiet on Monday during the day, more storms are expected overnight Monday night into early Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Middle TN under a Marginal Risk Category 1 of 5) for severe weather with our northwestern areas in a Slight Risk (Category 2 of 5).

Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Outlook For Monday night into early Tuesday

The biggest threats will be for damaging winds and possibly hail, with the highest chances in northwest Middle TN and West KY.

