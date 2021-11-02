‘Stop the Dump’: Bellevue group fights against proposal for dump site

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Stop the Dump” — that’s the message from a Bellevue neighborhood group fighting against a proposed dump site at the old Hutton Lake Quarry.

The issue dates back more than a decade.

“In 2005-2006, they had a proposal to put a C&D landfill there,” said David Rosenberg, Metro Councilman for District 35. “It generated a lot of conversation in the community… a lot of rejection.”

Instead, McCrory Lane Partners LLC made a different agreement.

“They subdivided the land {and} rezoned the other half for townhouses on the condition that they would never ever fill up the quarry with any off-site materials at all,” Councilman Rosenberg explained.

Years later, that same company is putting forth another proposal. This one is seeking to allow construction trucks to dump material in the old quarry.

In a statement to News 2, one owner of the land explained: “About 3 years ago the owner of a large local construction company asked us if we would allow them to use clean rock and dirt to fill the old quarry. He said there is a ‘real shortage’ of places to put such material in our part of the county.”

“They want to drain the entire contents of the lake into the Harpeth River, which brings great concerns among folks who enjoy the river or get their drinking water in Cheatham county from the river,” said Councilman Rosenberg.

In a written statement to News 2, Townes Duncan, one of the landowners, said “only reputable and insured and bonded contractors will be allowed to place clean rock and dirt into the pit”. He also pointed out the project would be heavily regulated by state officials, meaning no construction, no waste, no bricks, wood or drywall.

“There’s really no such thing as clean dirt and rock when you have 200,000 dump trucks full of stuff,” said Councilman Rosenberg. “You can’t test them. There’s going to be all kind of stuff that is tucked underneath.”

Grace Stranch and her family have owned land in Bellevue for decades.

“If they are truly finding clean rock and soil, which I am highly doubtful that everything put in there will end up being clean rock and soil — even if they truly want it to be — I still think there is plenty of opportunity for contamination to occur,” said Stranch.

Tuesday, Metro City Council is set to decide whether or not to rezone the land to protect the status quo, making it difficult for McCrory Lane Partners LLC to move forward with a dump site. The planning commission has already unanimously voted to support citizens like Stranch and the rezoning.

“We have a history of them trying to already put a C&D landfill, and then trying to go back on their promises,” said Stranch. “It’s no wonder the community is suspect.”

Stay tuned to News 2 for the results of Tuesday’s vote.