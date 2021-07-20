Stoner Creek Elementary portables delayed; district moves to back up plan

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stoner Creek Elementary School has been demolished following the damage created from the March tornado in 2020.

But while the rebuilding process is taking place, the Wilson County School district was hoping to have 20 portables delivered in time for the upcoming school year. Unfortunately, due to construction delays, that will no longer happen on schedule.

“What the COVID year has taught us is to always have back up plans,” Bart Barker said. “We knew that there could be some difficulties in getting a mid-summer delivery.”

So, Wilson County started working out Plan B. Stoner Creek Elementary students will now utilize the classrooms that were not damaged by the tornado at West Wilson Middle School. West Wilson Middle School’s demolition will still be on schedule for the eastern portion of the building that was affected.

“As cliché as it sounds, we are going to take it one day at a time, one week at a time,” Barker said.

Barker said the district is hoping to have the 20 portables delivered from a company in Georgia by the fall. And students will shuttle between the west wing of West Wilson and the Stoner Creek’s undamaged gym for a portion of the day.

Once construction begins, Stoner Creek Elementary should be rebuilt in about 15 months.