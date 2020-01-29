Stolen vehicle used in East Nashville smash-and-grab burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a stolen vehicle was used to smash into multiple businesses in East Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fatherland Street.

Metro police said a stolen sedan was used to back into the glass windows of a flooring company before the driver rammed into the front door of an adjacent clothing store, causing extensive damage.

Purses stolen from the clothing store were left on the sidewalk after the suspect fled. The heavily damaged stolen sedan was also left at the scene.

A K-9 officer was brought in to help track the suspect.

The intersection is closed to traffic while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.