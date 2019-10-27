1  of  4
Stolen vehicle found in Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police department received a tip of a stolen vehicle from an area license plate reader.

According to authorities, officers located the vehicle and confirmed it was reported stolen from Nashville.

After conducting a traffic stop police arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, Wanerger A. Pavon-Riviera.

Pavon-Riviera is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is set to appear in court December 11t, in the General Sessions Court of Sumner County.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Police Department (615-822-1111) or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers (615-573-5400).

