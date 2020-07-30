Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message returned

VANCOUVER (CNN) — After a four-day disappearance that drew international interest, a teddy bear is back with its owner in Vancouver.

Mara Soriano was distraught when the bear was taken last Friday, because it had the recording of her late mother’s voice.

The story went viral on social media, and actor Ryan Reynolds even put up a $5,000 reward for its return.

Two strangers found the plush toy and returned it to Mara in perfect condition on Tuesday.

“I’m a bit of a pessimist and although I try to to be optimistic, I kind of counted it, counted it as a loss, in all honesty. I didn’t think she would come back, but she did! She did! So…I guess I was proven wrong,” Soriano said.

The bear’s recorded message is in Filipino–it’s Mara’s mother’s voice saying “I love you.”