Stolen rental car found in Madison leads to arrest of Airbnb robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in relation to an Airbnb robbery in Davidson County.

According to an arrest affidavit, on July 28, 2021, a group of suspects, including Twyan Lyons, entered the Airbnb between 2:30-3:30 in the morning. They went into the garage and living room and proceeded to take various items, including firearms. Officials say the suspects then stole a 2020 Dodge Charger another victim was renting.

Soon after, the vehicle and some of the stolen property were located in Madison, Tennessee. Upon discovering the vehicle, police were able to take fingerprints. Footage that was taken from inside the Airbnb also captured the suspects involved in the robbery.

Police say that fingerprints that were recovered reportedly matched all of the suspects. Lyons has been charged with aggravated burglary and vehicle theft.