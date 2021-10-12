Stolen refrigerator hidden behind U-Haul in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested Monday night for aggravated burglary in North Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to a home that is currently under construction around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they noticed the front door was damaged, with the knob off the hinges.

Police say no suspected were inside the home, and there was an empty space where a refrigerator should be located. There were scratch marks along the wall and floor that matched the size of the fridge, according to an arrest warrant.

About 30 minutes later, a U-Haul truck was located in an empty parking lot. Officials said plywood was leaning on the vehicle in an attempt to “conceal the truck.” Directly behind it was a stainless-steel Samsung refrigerator with a plastic cover over it.

The two suspects, Hiram Drake, 61, and Robert Singleton, 47, were located nearby. Metro police said Singleton had a pair of pliers and a pocketknife on him. Both were arrested for aggravated burglary.